Trump’s State Of The Union Guests: Who Will Be Sitting With Melania During SOTU?

The White House released the list of special guests President Trump invited to the State of the Union. Find out who will be sitting next to Melania as he delivers the first State of the Union address of his presidency.

Corey Adams is a welder from Ohio. He and his wife became first-time homeowners in 2017, and they’re planning on investing the money they’ve apparently saved from the tax reform into their daughters’ education. Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas are the parents of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, two lifelong friends who were murdered by Los Angeles-based criminal gang MS-13. Cpl (Ret.) Matthew Bradford stepped on an IED in Iraq in 2007, losing both of his legs, and getting blinded by shrapnel from the blast. He’s the first blind double amputee to ever reenlist in the Marine Corps.

Jon Bridgers is the founder of the Cajun Navy 2016, a non-profit rescue organization founded to combat the 2016 flooding in South Louisiana and in Hurricane Harvey-ravaged Texas in 2017. David Dahlberg, a tire prevention technician, saved 62 children and staff members in summer 2017 when a wildfire encircled their campground. Police Officer Ryan Holets and his wife expanded their family by adopting a beautiful baby from parents who suffered from an opioid addiction.US Coast Guard technician Ashlee Leppert rescued dozens of people throughout the past hurricane season. She lifted a woman and four children to safety in a basket.

Agent CJ Martinez has worked for the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for 15 years. He has arrested over 100 MS-13 gang members, prosecuted for crimes including homicide, assault, and narcotics and weapons trafficking. Preston Sharp, a young boy, organized a movement to put American flags and flowers on veterans’ graves after visiting his grandfather’s in 2015. His movement has reached over 40,000. Siblings Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger have used the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to build the team at their manufacturing company and provide more benefits.

