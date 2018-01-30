Did ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Suffer A Miscarriage? Her Surprise Pregnancy Explained

Catelynn Lowell joyfully revealed on ‘Teen Mom OG’ that she was pregnant with her third baby, but a new report claims she sadly suffered a miscarriage shortly afterwards.

Well this might explain Catelynn Lowell‘s trips to rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. The 25-year-old was seen joyfully telling hubby Tyler Baltierra, 26, that they were going to become parents again in the final scene on Jan. 29’s Teen Mom OG episode. Only we know that she isn’t pregnant because that scene was taped months ago and she’s not with child now. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that Cate suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. “It is actually really sad,” one of The Ashley’s sources tells her. “Catelynn got pregnant and surprised Tyler and Nova and then had a miscarriage not long after. That happened right before she went to treatment [in November] when she tweeted about thinking about killing herself.” the site reports.

“The crew and production staff heard she was about six weeks pregnant when it happened,” the source adds, “but no one is 100 percent sure,” the side adds. Shortly after the alleged miscarriage, Catelynn tweeted in Nov. of 2017 that she spent the day thinking of every way possible in which to kill herself. As a result she checked herself into an Arizona treatment facility where she spent six weeks getting intensive therapy.

In a painful twist, the miscarriage is going to be a plotline for her on the show and something the’s going to have to revisit in voice overs during the season. “They don’t do voiceovers until the episode is all done and being edited usually, so Catelynn had to talk about trying to get pregnant and then getting pregnant even after she had the miscarriage. We felt badly for her,” the source continues. “[The miscarriage] is definitely going to be a big topic on the show. That’s why last week they made sure her voiceover was something like, ‘I’m not telling Tyler I took my birth control out.’”

In the final scene on Jan. 29 she broke the pregnancy news to Tyler in the sweetest way. She had daughter Novalee, 3, help with the reveal by wearing a shirt that read “I’m going to be a big sister,” and told her little girl to “show Daddy your pretty shirt.” Tyler was completely bowled over about the news. “She’s going to be a big sister,” Catelynn said. “No she’s not,” was Tyler’s response but Catelynn assured him it’s true with all smiles and put her positive pregnancy test on the table. They were overjoyed and kissing when the episode concluded and fans have to wait until Feb. 12 for the show to return to find out what went wrong with the pregnancy.

