Claire Foy’s Terrifying Medical Crisis: Her Husband Reveals Brain Tumor Battle

As she was reaching new heights of success, Claire Foy came close to losing the love of her life. ‘The Crown’ star’s husband revealed that he was diagnosed with a tumor on his pituitary gland!

It’s chilling to think how close Claire Foy, 33, came to becoming a widow. As she was becoming beloved for her role on The Crown, the actress was struggling with a family medical crisis. Her husband, Campbell Moore, 38, told The Sun that at the end of 2016, a tumor was discovered on his pituitary gland, located at the base of the brain and which controls metabolism “You realize you’re not the most important person in that process,” Campbell said, “and everyone who loves you go through far worse. My daughter [Foy, 2] didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them.”

Thankfully, the tumor was benign, but still required Campbell to go under the knife in the summer of 2017. “There are certain things that you make sure you’ve done before you go into surgery,” he told The Sun. “You write a letter. But it’s all very much on the off chance that something did go wrong, because every part of you is saying that nothing will. Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief.”

Claire experienced her own medical struggles. As a teenager, she was diagnosed with a benign tumor in her eye. Instead of falling into despair, a young Claire realized that she only had one chance at life and she was going to take it. “It was horrible and debilitating, but it made me realize that I needed to grab the life I wanted,” she told The Sun. “If that hadn’t happened, I don’t know if I would have been brave enough to throw my cards on the table and say I wanted to study drama.”

“I’m quite lucky to have a face. I was a bit like Cyclops and it was all a bit scary,” she added. Thankfully, the tumor could be treated without invasive and potentially disfiguring surgery. “I was on steroids for about a year and a half afterwards that makes you put on a lot of weight and have really bad skin.” It seems that both Claire and Campbell have overcome these medical trials. Fingers crossed that they remain healthy and tumor free for the rest of their days.

