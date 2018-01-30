Beyonce Wore Drugstore Makeup At The Grammys — Get Her Lipstick & Mascara Under $10

Beyonce wore almost $7 million in jewels at the Grammys, but her exact makeup is available at the drugstore!

Beyonce, 36, is the master of mixing high and low! She wore massive diamond earrings and rings by Lorraine Schwartz at the Grammys, valued at about $6.8 million dollars! But her makeup was totally attainable, including drugstore picks! Makeup artist Sir John did her makeup and told us: “For the Grammy’s weekend I worked closely with Beyoncé and the team to create three very strong looks for each event. We wanted to make a major impact on Grammys night. The inspiration was Black Panther and I’d describe the beauty look as ‘Rebellion’. She is wearing a large hat, sunglasses and strong hair so I wanted the makeup to compliment that.”

He started by applying Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint in Dark and Deep all over. Then, he used the L‘Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit, using lighter tones under the eyes and darker tones to create dimension and contour. Then, heused Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam and Haze on the apples of her cheeks. For a gorgeous highlight, he used L‘Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion on her cheekbones, on the bridge of her nose and other high points of the face. He then added L‘Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder in Sunlight on top for some extra glamour.

For her eyes, he used a rose gold shadow on the lid. For her cat eye, he used L‘Oreal Paris Voluminous Feline Liner Noir on the top lash line. He applied YSL Beauty Eye Duo Smoker in Smokey Brown near the bottom lash line for a softer look. He coated her lashes in many coats of L‘Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise. He used Glossier Boy Brow in Brown for her brows.

For her cool, purple lip, he used L‘Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in Strike A Matte-ch to fill in her entire lip area. Then, he combined YSL Beauty Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in Fuchsia Intime & Carmine Encounter and applied on top of the liner. Finally, Sir John told us, “Tonight Beyonce was showing some skin so I wanted her skin to have a luminous glow all over. I started by using Glossier Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream to hydrate the skin, and then finished with L’Oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator for an extra glow.”

