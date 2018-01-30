Adele Dresses Up As ‘Hero’ Dolly Parton & Gorgeous Country Legend Loves It

Adele doesn’t want to just sing like Dolly Parton; she wants to look like her, too! You have to see this amazing pic of Adele dressed like her hero!

Hello, Dolly! Adele, 29, proved again that she’s the queen of being super-relatable when she showed off her love and adoration for Ms. Dolly Parton, 72, on Instagram via costume. It’s unknown what occasion called for Dolly drag, but we’re glad she did. The getup is amazing. Adele’s rocking a pink velvet suit bedazzled with pink jewels, a pink feather boa, and pink heels. It’s country glam to the max.

Gone are her straight, brown locks, replaced with a wild blonde wig decked with huge curls. She’s also nailed Dolly’s penchant for bright makeup, doing false eyelashes, blue eyeshadow, and bright pink blush. And, of course, no Dolly Parton costume would be complete without huge boobs. Adele made sure to show off that detail with a mostly-unbuttoned blouse. She captioned her adorable photo, posted on January 29, with, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x”

Guess who loves her back? Dolly! “And I will always love you!” she commented on the photo, complete with hearts. Can you imagine the heart attack Adele basically had when she read that? Not only did her idol say that she loves her, but used one of her most iconic song lyrics to do it! Dolly’s not just saying it, either. In a 2016 interview with Digital Spy, Dolly said that she wanted to record a duet with her one day!

“I love her, love her, love her! I love her! I would love to do something with her,” she said. “I just love her. I love how she looks, I love how she sings, I love how she is. I would love to do something with her. Maybe write a song? Maybe do a duet. So pass that word along!”

