Younes Parties The Night Away Without Kourtney Kardashian After The Grammys — Where Was She?

With the Grammy Awards in NYC for the first time in 15 years, none of the LA-based Kardashian-Jenner crew was there to hit up any of the hot after parties. Well, except for Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, who made the trek east to hit up the town minus his lovely lady. The gorgeous young model stopped by Benny Blanco & Diplo’s “Friends Keep Secrets” After Party and rubbed shoulders with Calvin Harris, 34, Rita Ora, 27, and other big names. While there was plenty of pretty eye candy at the bash, Younes remained faithful to Kourt as he kept it a guys night with no women in his crew.

“He was pretty low-key to be honest. He hung out with a group of guys including Jonathan Cheban all night,” a source at the party tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Jonathan is practically a member of the Kardashian clan as Kim‘s longtime BFF, so the fact that he’s so warmly embracing Younes shows how much the Algerian model is respected in the Kardashian inner circle. After all, he loves Kourtney and treats her right…SO much more than her ex Scott Disick ever did.

Speaking of Scott, Kourt was in LA dealing with the fact that he brought their three kids out on a date with his teenage girlfriend Sofia Richie. It upset family members so much that Kendall Jenner, 22, dissed him on social media. In a pic showing 19-year-old along with Scott’s son Reign Disick, 3, Kenny snarked, “Awww Scott and his kids.” Yeah, it’s kinda creepy that the heiress is closer in age to Scott’s oldest son Mason, 8, than she is to her 34-year-old boyfriend! Kourtney had previously banned Scott from introducing Sofia to their children, but despite her best efforts he did it anyway. Going out on a date with Sofia and bringing Kourt’s children along had to have made the reality star furious!

