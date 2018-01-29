The People’s State Of The Union: What To Know About The Star-Studded Event

Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Kravitz, and more celebs are coming together tonight for The People’s State of the Union! Learn more about the anti-Trump event before it airs at 8pm ET!

The day before President Donald Trump‘s set to deliver his first State of the Union address, some progressively-minded celebrities, like Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Kravitz, and Common, have booked major plans. At New York City’s Town Hall, organizations like MoveOn.org, We Stand United, and Stand Up America are gathering with activists and artists to send out their own message across America — about Trump. The People’s State of the Union, according to organizers, aims to bring together those who have vowed to defeat Trump’s bigoted and dangerous agenda in an effort to get out the vote and win back Congress from the GOP in November 2018.

The January 29 event starts at 8:00pm ET; click HERE for a free live stream of The People’s State of the Union! “In essence, it’s a better reflection of our state of the union based on a more populist point of view, based on the people’s point of view,” organizer Mark told PEOPLE Magazine of The People’s State of the Union. “I think it’s important because we have a president who has a difficult time with the truth, who has a radical, divisive agenda, and spends an enormous amount of time focusing on the negative and hopelessness and despair.”

“We want to celebrate this moment that we’re in of what is now probably one of the most influential and powerful and really beautiful movements to come into play in the United States since the civil rights movement,” he said, calling the event, “a celebration of the power and the beauty of this movement, but also of our accomplishments and to focus on what’s to come in the immediate future.”

