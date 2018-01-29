Watch The People’s State Of The Union Live Stream: See Stars At The Anti-Trump Event Online Free

Progressive celebs are banding together for a protest event the day before Trump’s 1st SOTU, January 29. Watch The People’s State of the Union online here at 8pm ET!

Welcome to the resistance! Mark Ruffalo and more celebrities are about to use their star power for a good cause: upstaging Donald Trump! The day before the president’s first State of the Union is now dedicated to The People’s State of the Union, an event bringing together dozens of progressive celebrities, activists, and community leaders for an alternative to hearing Trump talk, and talk, and talk. The People’s State of the Union is dedicated to letting these fighters tell their version about what happened this past year under the Trump presidency, and what they’re planning to do onward.

If you want to watch (and you definitely do), scroll down for a free live stream of the entire event. The People’s State of the Union starts at 8:00pmhttp://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/donald-trump/ ET on January 29. It’s unclear how long the event’s scheduled to run. You’ll definitely see at least a dozen famous faces during the event. Along with Mark, Whoopi Goldberg, John Leguizamo, Michael Moore, Wanda Sykes, Zoe Kravitz, Cynthia Nixon, Kathy Najimy, Fisher Stevens, and Rosie Perez are scheduled to appear. Common and Andra Day are performing!

The event is hosted by the groups We Stand United, MoveOn.org Political Action and Stand Up America. Representatives from United We Dream, AFSCME, Women’s March, Planned Parenthood and other resistance groups are also attending the event to voice their solidarity in the movement against Trump. Watch The People’s State of the Union via the live stream below:

HollywoodLifers, are you tuning in to watch the People’s State of the Union? Let us know!