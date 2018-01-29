‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Is James Gay? His BFF Logan Claims They ‘F***ed’

Are James and Logan hooking up? That’s what Logan was seen telling people during the Jan. 29 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’.

Uh oh! The West Hollywood rumor mill went into overdrive during the Jan. 29 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when James‘ best friend Logan started telling everyone that they’ve been hooking up. More specifically, he told Brittany‘s sister that he and James “f***ed”. The information didn’t come out until the next day, when Tiffany told Jax and Brittany what Logan had told her, and then Jax relayed the information to James during a fitness class at a local boxing center. James totally bugged out, saying he and Logan have never hooked up, but Jax and Tom Schwartz had a hard time believing James’ denial.

Regardless, James wanted to prove his innocence, so he could clear his name and save his relationship with Raquel. So he headed over to Brittany’s, where he got the full story and then called Logan on speaker phone. When James asked Logan about his conversation with Tiffany at Peter‘s birthday party, Logan admitted to saying they had hooked up, but he also confirmed it was a lie. He said he made up the story because he’s actually in love with James and jealous of his relationship with Raquel. James cussed him out, hung up on him, and then cried about how none of his friends have ever been loyal to him.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, Kristen tested Jax’s patience by flying out Brittany’s mom and sister for a visit. She had hoped they’d coax Brittany into breaking up with Jax, but after they talked to him and realized he’s severely unhappy with himself (which led to him cheating), they decided to give him another chance.

And finally, Lala found her inner feminist this week, and tried repairing Scheana and Katie‘s friendship. Sadly, it didn’t work, as Scheana slammed Katie for being fake, and then Tom Schwartz intervened and said Scheana’s the fakest one on the show. “Just look at your nails,” he said, referring to her fake ones. Katie was happy that Tom had finally stood up for her, but things will probably only get uglier from this point forward. In fact, Scheana and Ariana warned Lala that Katie may only be friends with her in an effort to repair her image.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules? Tell us below!