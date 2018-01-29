Tyga Owes Whopping $236K Judgment & Could Face Arrest: Will Kylie Come To His Rescue?

There’s reportedly a bench warrant out for Tyga after he skipped a court hearing. He allegedly owes $236k to a fan who sued him after a light fell on her head at his show.

Tyga, 27, is reportedly in trouble with the law, again. There is a bench warrant out for the rapper after he missed a court hearing, as reported by TMZ. Tyga was reportedly supposed to inform a judge of his available assets to fulfill a $236,000 judgement against him from a 2015 lawsuit. Shyanne Riekena sued Tyga and his music company two years ago and won after a light tower fell and hit her on the head during one of his concerts in Grand Rapids, MI. The site, which has graphic photos of the woman’s injuries, reported that she suffered head trauma and permanent scarring. Riekena scored a victory in late 2016 where she was awarded about $235,000.

However, in April 2017, Tyga Music still hadn’t paid Riekena, according to TMZ. As a result, she reportedly filed legal documents to get a judge to force him to pay. Upon doing that, the dollar amount due allegedly skyrocketed to $248,553, due to interest. The site obtained a video of Riekena, once she was well again, telling her story. She said she suffered a 4-inch gash atop her head and damage to her back. “I know that Tyga has a lot going on right now with a lot of people, but my situation happened 5 years ago,” she explained. “So on a list of priority-wise, I should be taken care of. This is a big incident; It caused a lot of chaos in my life and it’s been 5 years, so he needs to take this serious,” she continued. Back in April 2017, Riekena’s attorney, Boris Treyzon, told TMZ that his client’s case is the third time he’s been hired to collect from Tyga.

When Tyga was dating his now pregnant ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 20, — who is expecting her first child with rapper, Travis Scott, 25 — she was reportedly known to pick up the tab for his legal woes.

