Tom Hanks Cast As Mr. Rogers In New Biopic & Fans Are Freaking Out On Twitter

Tom Hanks is officially set to play the role of Fred Rogers in the upcoming film ‘You Are My Friend’ which is based on everyone’s favorite sweater-wearing neighbor, and fans are absolutely thrilled! See the happy tweets here!

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Tom Hanks fans! The Academy Award winning actor is confirmed to play the role of Fred Rogers from the children’s television series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in the biopic film You Are My Friend and fans on Twitter are going crazy happy over the news! The movie is based on the real-life friendship between Fred and journalist Tom Junod, who was assigned to write a piece on the iconic television star and ended up finding a new life perspective in the process, according to Variety. Followers from all over the globe tweeted about their excitement for Tom’s upcoming portrayal in the form of hilarious comments and memes.

One Twitter user posted a GIF of the opening to Mister Rogers Neighborhood with a caption full of thanks. “Every once in a while, the Universe is in PERFECT alignment to briefly brush away some of the nasty sludge of reality. Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers is one of those moments. THANK YOU, Universe! *wipes away tears of gratitude*,” the sweet tweet read. Another user tweeted a hilarious meme that brought together Tom’s new role of Mr. Rogers, who would change his shoes at the beginning of each episode of his popular series, to his old iconic role of Forrest Gump. The meme features a photo of Tom as Forrest opening the box of the very famous cortex Nike sneakers that his girlfriend, Jenny gave him. “Won’t you be my neighbor Jennay?!,” it read.

Another fan refused to associate with anyone who didn’t rejoice in the news. “I’m sorry but if Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers isn’t the most perfect thing you’ve ever heard of, I don’t think I can be friends with you anymore,” the user tweeted while another pointed out the contrast between Tom playing Fred and the current sexual assault scandals in the entertainment industry. “Tom Hanks trending for playing Mr. Rogers during a time where most celebrities are trending for sexual assault is the most Tom Hanks thing Tom Hanks could ever do,” the praising tweet read. One user also showed off a funny GIF of Fred learning some dance moves from a kid with the caption, “I hope Tom Hanks can pop and lock like Mr. Rogers.”

Like all these enthusiastic users, we have to admit that we’re just as excited to see Tom as one of the most beloved characters on children’s television. Perhaps it’ll earn him even more prestigious awards? We can’t wait to find out!

Every once in a while, the Universe is in PERFECT alignment to briefly brush away some of the nasty sludge of reality. Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers is one of those moments. THANK YOU, Universe!

*wipes away tears of gratitude* pic.twitter.com/d4QGTsenbT — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2018

When you see Tom Hanks trending, hold your breath and click,….and are relieved its because he will be playing Mr. Rogers…..Then it hits you that Tom Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers. pic.twitter.com/LSp2HlOk9A — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) January 29, 2018

I'm sorry but if Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers isn't the most perfect thing you've ever heard of, I don't think I can be friends with you anymore. — :) sarah (@seh221) January 29, 2018

Tom Hanks trending for playing Mr. Rogers during a time where most celebrities are trending for sexual assault is the most Tom Hanks thing Tom Hanks could ever do. — Steve Dutzy (@SteveDutzy) January 30, 2018

Tom Hanks, the nicest man alive, who is going to play Mr Rogers, the former nicest man alive, is the EXACT OPPOSITE of why anyone has trended in the last six months. PHEW. — kristy (@kristysf) January 29, 2018

I hope Tom Hanks can pop and lock like Mr. Rogers. pic.twitter.com/NztcSRKxX5 — Happy Dru Year (@DrewtimusPrime) January 29, 2018

