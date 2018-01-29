Tom Brady Angrily Ends Interview Because Host Called His Daughter An ‘Annoying Pissant’

It’s family first for Tom Brady. The Patriots QB abruptly ended an interview after he learned one of the hosts called his daughter an ‘annoying little pissant.’

Tom Brady, 40, cut his weekly interview short on Boston’s radio station WEEI on Monday morning, January 29, after he learned that one of the hosts made a disparaging comment about his 5-year-old daughter, Vivian. The New England Patriots QB expressed his disappointment in host, Alex Reimer, who made the remarks when discussing Brady’s new Facebook documentary, Tom vs. Time, during his weekly appearance on the Kirk & Callahan Show. “Well, I think that – I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

Brady went on to say that he would need to think about returning to the show after Reimer’s comments. “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning,” he admitted. “So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.” The radio station’s co-host, Kirk Minihane, then apologized to Brady. Minihane said on the air Monday that Reimer, who is in his mid-20s, had been suspended for the entire Super Bowl week.

Just one week before Brady’s interview, WEEI‘s parent company Entercom and the Patriots announced a multiyear partnership extension, according to ESPN. When the partnership was announced, Entercom revealed “the agreement includes broadcasting rights of ‘Patriots Monday’ and ‘Patriots Friday,’ headlined by five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.”

Brady and the Pats will begin preparation for Super Bowl LII this week, where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles on February 4. The game, where Brady is looking to secure his sixth Super Bowl ring, will be televised by NBC.

