Tom Brady ‘Beyond Disgusted’ Over Radio Host’s Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady is livid that a Boston sports radio host called his daughter Vivian an ‘an annoying little pissant.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s ‘beyond disgusted.’

Patriots QB Tom Brady has always been a loyal Monday guest on Boston sports radio WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show. That all changed on Jan. 29 when he abruptly cut off his segment after the station’s Alex Reimer called Tom’s five-year-old daughter Vivian “an annoying little pissant.” While he’s got the Super Bowl coming up on Feb. 4, defending his little girl was on number 12’s mind. “Tom is absolutely livid that Alex Reimer would make the comment that he did about a five-year-old girl, he’s beyond disgusted. Tom can take a joke, when it’s about him, or even Gisele, but to slam his daughter, who’s just a child and not a public figure, completely crosses the line as far as he’s concerned. The folks at WEEI have been bending over backwards to apologize to Tom, but right now he doesn’t want anything to do with them,” a source close to the Patriots quarterback tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Alex has since been suspended indefinitely by the station for the remarks he made on a separate Kirk and Callahan show. He was referring to Vivian’s appearance in Tom’s new Tom and Time Facebook series in which he details balancing home life with his super driven career and maintaining his high level of performance at the age of 40. Wife Gisele Bundchen, 37, is featured, along with short videos of Tom playing with their adorable children Vivian and her eight-year-old big brother Benjamin.

Sadly Alex took the innocent appearances of the couple’s kids to make cruel remarks about them and now that has the pair thinking twice about allowing cameras into their home. “Tom and Gisele purposely limited both the children’s time on camera, but felt it would be weird to not feature them at all when the show is about their home life—they’re seriously rethinking allowing them to appear again though, in any way, shape or form,” our insider adds.

Tom shocked listeners to the Kirk and Callahan show when during his Monday morning call in he told them, “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.” He added that he might be done with the station altogether after Alex bashed Vivian. “I really don’t have much to say this morning,” Tom said. “Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” before hanging up. Tom definitely has the right to be pissed.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tom and Gisele will not allow their kids on camera for his Facebook show after the mean diss?