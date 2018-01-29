Sam Smith Brings BF Brandon Flynn To Grammys & After-Party & They’re Too Cute

The award for Cutest Couple goes to Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn! Sam showed off his new BF to everyone at the Grammys and they totally packed on the PDA.

When Sam Smith, 25, walked the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet solo, we were convinced that he left boyfriend Brandon Flynn, 24, at home. Luckily, that wasn’t the case! The adorable couple were spotted inside Madison Square Garden looking so happy and in love while mingling with other celebrities, like Lorde and Camila Cabello (and her cutie-pie sister, Sofi). Brandon, who plays jock Justin on 13 Reasons Why, couldn’t stop beaming as he cuddled with his boyfriend, who performed “Pray” during the jam-packed awards night. Yes, even when Sam was wearing that awful green suit!

Sam and Brandon only went public with their relationship at the beginning of this month when they made things Instagram official. There was speculation that they were dating, though, since October 2017. Brandon actually came out as gay that month, so it’s possible that they were dating even longer than that, and weren’t comfortable being seen in public together. They’re very cute together. Sam didn’t mention Brandon by name, but gushed about his relationship in a January interview with V magazine: “I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” he said. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

Aww! Of course, there were so many other lovely couples at the Grammys! Chrissy Teigen rolled up with her baby bump (it’s a boy!) wrapped in a stunning silver dress, with husband John Legend on her arm. Beyonce and Jay-Z looked like royalty, and brought a very sassy Blue Ivy with them for the event.

