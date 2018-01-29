Rihanna Parties With BF Hassan Jameel After Grammys Win & Wild Performance

Date night! After a thrilling performance at the 2018 Grammys, Rihanna swapped dresses and met up with her bae, Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna, 29, didn’t end her night after slaying the Grammy Awards stage on Sunday, January 28 in New York City. Instead she slipped into a sexy metallic silver gown and joined her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, at 1OAK. Even though Rihanna was all glammed up for the after party, Hassan kept it pretty casual in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. It’s been about seven months since Rihanna and Hassan were first spotted together, and by the looks of their Grammys date night they are still going strong!

Everyone was talking about Rihanna after her performance at the Grammys, in which she performed her hit song, “Wild Thoughts”, with DJ Khaled, 42. The songstress showed off her curvy figure by wearing a skin-tight sequin dress with a bodysuit underneath. The dress showed off her sexy legs in shimmery tights, and a touch of cleavage with the low-cut neckline. However, it was the fact that Rihanna could not stop smiling as she performed that really had everyone feeling it! Enthusiasm is everything, and Rihanna wasn’t lacking in excitement at all!

