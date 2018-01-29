The Easy Trick To Get Rihanna’s Perfect Curly Hair At The Grammys — Expert Tips

Rihanna’s hair was very Studio 54 at the Grammys — it was retro chic and perfect! Get the exact how to from her hairstylist below!

Rihanna, 29, looked like a disco dream at the Grammy Awards, which were held live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28. Celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams was the mastermind behind her look. She took the stage to perform her hit Wild Thoughts alongside DJ Khalid, and looked super gorgeous! “To match the vibe of the performance, we wanted to give Rihanna super big, dreamy disco diva hair.” They were both inspired by Diana Ross and Donna Summers. “The idea was to make Rihanna look like a fluffy dream,” Yusef continued. Here’s how he created her look.

“To start, I prepped Rihanna’s hair with Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Frizz Control Styling Spray and then blew it out using the ghd air hairdryer to create extra volume in the root. Once dried, I used the NEW ghd gold professional styler to smooth out the root and get rid of flyaways. Then, using the ghd CURVE classic wave wand, I curled sections of the hair to create fluffy, gorgeous curls. Once all the hair was curled, I used the NEW ghd gold professional styler to soften any tight curls and create bouncy waves. I then softly brushed out the curls for added volume using ghd oval dressing brush. Lastly, I spritzed Matrix StyleLink Style Fixer, the Matrix StyleLink Airy Builder and the Matrix StyleLink Smooth Setter to hold the style and added in an orchid to complete the look for the Wild Thoughts performance.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Rihanna’s curly hair at the Grammys?