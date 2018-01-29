YASSS! K-pop group Red Velvet released their first-ever repackaged album and unveiled the music video for ‘Bad Boy.’ The video is all kinds of incredible. Watch now!

The girls of Red Velvet are the epitome of girl power in their “Bad Boy” music video. The group dropped their repackaged album, The Perfect Red Velvet, along with the music video for the title track. The “Bad Boy” music video is everything we ever wanted and more. The girls go all-out in the video and show off their incredible dance moves. Can we talk about how fantastic they sound, though? AH-MAY-ZING!

They rock a number of outfits that we’re obsessing over. Watching the girls walk down between those ice caps is just everything. Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy are just so darn fierce! From the sets to the outfits to the vibe of the whole music video, “Bad Boy” is music perfection! Red Velvet’s repackaged album includes three new songs, “Bad Boy,” “All Right,” and “Time to Live.”

Since forming in 2014, Red Velvet has shot to superstardom. They just keep releasing hit song after hit song. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next! The group released their second album, Perfect Velvet, in 2017. Back in Nov. 2017, Irene explained the inspiration behind the album in an interview.

“This year we showed a lot of red style, and it’s been very bright,” Irene told Billboard. “But, as the title of the new album suggests, we feel like we want to show a more perfect side to ourselves, more perfect music. An upgraded version of what we can show of the velvet concept.”

