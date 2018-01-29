Panera Bread: 5 Things To Know About Listeria Recall Of Cream Cheese Products

It might be a good idea to skip getting that bagel at Panera Bread for a while. The food chain just recalled its cream cheese products over listeria, so get all the details.

1. No one has gotten sick. It seems like Panera Bread learned from the rash of food poisoning cases that struck Chipotle. The chain said it was issuing a voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution” of its 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products after one of the cream cheese varieties tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported, according to USA Today, but the chain wasn’t going to take any risks.

“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera’s President and CEO, in a statement issued on Jan. 28. “Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.”

2. The recall only affects products in the baker-cafes. The recall affects the 2,000 Panera Bread locations in the United States. It doesn’t affect the Panera Bread Canadian bakery cafes or any other Panera Bread food products. So, if fans are just dying for Panera Brand cream cheese during this recall period, they better head north towards the border. Also, other Panera Bread foods are not affected. People hungry for a sandwich, bread bowl or salad should be safe.

3. Yep, they’re gone – for now. Cream cheese with an expiration date on or before April 2nd have been included in the recall. The varieties involved (both the 2 oz. and 8 oz. are: Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

Panera Bread employees across the country probably getting bitched out all morning cuz ain't no damn cream cheese — Treon Greyjoy (@TheModernMedici) January 29, 2018

Panera just recalled all of its cream cheese products and I just had a bagel with cream cheese there on Saturday morning #worried — Danielle (@SoonerCicc) January 29, 2018

4. Listeria is no joke. Listeria is a type of foodborne bacteria. It causes fever, muscle aches, nausea and more unpleasant symptoms. A person experiences these a few days after eating contaminated food, but someone infected with listeria might not show signs of the disease for up to two months after exposure. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 people die. An outbreak of listeria killed dozens of people in South Africa earlier this month, according to NPR, in reportedly “the biggest ever [listeria outbreak] recorded.”

5. Bought some bad cream cheese? Get a refund. Panera has advised consumers who still have these products to discard them immediately and contact the company’s customer service department at 1-855-6-PANERA from Monday through Sunday, 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM. CST, or visit Panera.custhelp.com for a full refund.

Are you going to take a break from Panera Bread for a while, HollywoodLifers?