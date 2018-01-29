‘Love & Hip Hop: NY’ Recap: Brittany & Mariah Throw Punches Before St. Maarten Trip

Punches were thrown during the Jan. 29 episode of ‘L&HHNY’! Brittany and Maria fought before the group trip to St. Maarten! And, things only escalated from there when Anais and Yandy went at it!

Love & Hip Hop New York St Maarten Part 1 opened up with Brittany Taylor and Mariah Lynn getting into a physical fight. — Tables and chairs were flying and fists were thrown. When Yandy tried to bring the women together to talk about planning their trip to St. Maarten to help with the hurricane relief, chaos broke out. Remy Ma tried to play peacemaker, but the drama was too far gone. And, Yandy was left with no answers about their trip, and she was torn as to who she wanted to attend after the fight happened. Meanwhile, Papoose and Remy are about to begin their IVF process to try for a baby. So, when Remy told Pap about St. Maarten, he told her she couldn’t go because her doctors needed to see her throughout the process and she had to get her body ready.

In other news, Fetty Wap was arrested for an alleged DUI and drag racing incident. So, although Navarro Gray and Ashley Diaz were having issues — she said she needed space and admitted that SHE’S PREGNANT — Gray had to go appear in court to help Fetty. When he met Ashley at the doctor’s office afterward for her baby checkup, he was nervous she would fight with him again. But, instead, she apologized for overreacting, and they basically kissed and made up.

The rest of the episode centered around the St. Maarten trip. It ended up going from a small trip, to pretty much everyone being invited — Safari Samuels, JuJu, DJ Self, Anais, Jonathan, Jacque — everyone. Although everyone planned to attend to help the hurricane victims, the drama was still boiling over and they were trying to keep a lid on it.

As soon as they arrived in St. Maarten the drama started with Anais and the people staying in her villa — Jonathan, Brittany Taylor and Yandy. Everyone was upset with Anais because she thought they were partying on their trip; But, they were only there to work.

Meanwhile, Safari was also in St. Maarten to shoot his new music video. So, over at his villa, Mariah, Jacque and JuJu were all there having cocktails.

The episode ended with Anais and Yandy arguing because Anais tried to confront her after their fight to let her know not to come at her. Things obviously escalated because Anais kept sparking the fight. So, the drama was already tan all-time high and Brittany and Mariah haven’t even come face-to-face yet.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brittany and Maria can put their differences aside for the trip?