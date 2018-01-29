Lil Uzi Vert Makes Giuliana Rancic Really Uncomfortable On Grammys Red Carpet With Wild Interview

Lil Uzi Vert was NOT feeling his Grammys red carpet interview with E!’s Giuliana Rancic. We’ve got their painfully awkward interaction.

While many stars on the 2018 Grammys red carpet couldn’t wait to gush about their excitement about possibly winning one of the coveted trophies, Lil Uzi Vert, 23, was a man of little words when talking to E!’s Giuliana Rancic, 43. The Philadelphia rapper was not feeling their interview and that was painfully apparent. She asked how he was feeling and he shrugged “good” with his hands tucked inside a black hoodie. When she asked how he was feeling, instead of gushing with joy over the night he said he was feeling “normal.” Yeah, this wasn’t going to end well.

She asked about his huge 2018 Grammy nominations including Best New Artist and if he was thrilled about it, and he simply said “yup.” The teeth pulling continued as she tried to get him to elaborate and he shrugged and said “This is normal. This is my life, so it’s like, whatever.” So cringeworthy! “How will you celebrate if you win this evening?” she then asked, hoping to get more than one or two words out of him. “Imna just think about everything that Imma buy the next day,” Uzi replied. “I like to shop, so shopping.” He mentioned he did want to pick up some new Burberry duds, but that was the most he spoke during their painful one minute interview.

The capper was when G asked about what was next in store for Uzi. He got literal, saying “Waking up. Eat some Pop-Tarts.” Being the pro she is, Giuliana knew she wasn’t going to get much more out of him so she laughed and turned to the camera saying, “Favorite interview of the night.” NOT!!!

