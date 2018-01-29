Here’s Exactly How To Get Lady Gaga’s Amazing Cat Eye Makeup At The Grammys

Lady Gaga had the best makeup at the Grammys! Find out how to copy her look right here with pro tips.

Lady Gaga, 31, looked so stunning at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. The show was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Her makeup artist Sarah Tanno told us: “Gaga’s eyes were inspired by a dark starry night. Romantic and striking to complement her gorgeous Armani Privé gown.” They looked especially amazing as she performed her songs Joanne and A Million Reasons on stage. Here’s how to get her look!

Sarah started by using the new Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24-H Longwear Foundation SPF 25 in shade Y270 (available online Feb. 9) to create a flawless canvas. She applied the Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in 504 Kink & Kisses, a pale pinky-peach on her cheeks. To highlight her skin, she used Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter. For Gaga’s show-stopping eyes, Sarah used the Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer 42 to line the entire eye, all around, and then smudged it on her eyelid. She created a dramatic wing with the easy-to-use Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer.

Next, she used the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition on her lids, up to brow bone — it’s a shimmery pink, so it gave her some feminine flair. Then, she added some smoke with the black shadow from the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Edgitorial. Next, she sprinkled on some loose glitter — the Lit Cosmetics’ Lit Kit in Hello Sunshine. To complete her eye look, Sarah used multiple coats of Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara and applied Ardell Lashes Faux Mink Demi Wispies. On her lips, Sarah kept things nude and neutral. She used Marc Jacobs Beauty Poutliner Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Prim(rose) 304 followed by the new Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Cream & Sugar. Gorgeous!

