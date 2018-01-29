Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Would Be Split By Now If Wasn’t For Baby: They Have Nothing In Common

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are only sticking it out for their baby’s sake! A source close to him EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com how they’re drifting apart!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are barely keeping their relationship afloat. A source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about what — if anything — is keeping the two of them together. “[W]hen Travis started touring, and spending time apart from Kylie, they began drifting away from each other,” our source said. “And truthfully, if it wasn’t for the baby, Travis and Kylie would have very probably split up by now.” Needless to say, things do not sound like they’re going well between these two.

In addition to their drifting apart, the many differences between Kylie and Travis have become more striking as their relationship has progressed. “How Kylie is now, compared to how she was when they first started hooking-up, is like night and day,” our source continued. “Obviously, she can’t go partying right now, but Kylie doesn’t even want to leave the house, unless she really really has to. Travis is crazy sociable, he loves partying and hanging out with friends — it’s becoming more and more apparent to him that he and Kylie actually have nothing in common really.” We reported earlier how according to a source, Kylie and Travis have been having disagreements about the potential name for their baby. Apparently, she’s set with her choices and is not giving Travis’ recommendations any consideration.

