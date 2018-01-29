Kylie Jenner Finds The Oddest Way Yet To Hide Baby Bump Under A Lamb For ‘Love’ Mag

Kylie Jenner is getting creative when it comes to hiding her reported baby bump! Instead of baggy shirts and other objects, this time, she covered up with a baby lamb… literally.

It appears as though Kylie Jenner, 20, will do just about anything to hide her reported baby bump. In her latest photoshoot with LOVE magazine, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen cradling a baby lamb, which is strategically place over her belly. Kylie concealed her front when she stood with her back slightly toward the camera. Although this snap is one of Kylie’s recent photos, it’s actually about a month old. It is part of her photoshoot with the magazine — shot by her big sis, Kendall Jenner, 22 — which published Kylie’s cover [of just her face] in December 2017. Despite being a month old, the shot was just released on January 29.

While this photo got fans riled up, so did a paparazzi shot of Kylie checking out a construction site on January 23, with her apparent bump on full display. Kylie was photographed and video-taped visiting a property in Hidden Hills with her mother, Kris Jenner, 62, and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, 20. Kylie, who is reportedly due to give birth in March 2018, was dressed in an all-black sweatsuit with her dark locks tied up. The sighting was the first time Kylie has been photographed in four months. In the video, released by TMZ, Kylie appears to struggle while getting into a black SUV. Plus, from a quick glance of her from the side, there seems to be even more evidence of a bump.

Although Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm the pregnancy news, the rapper was asked to address the rumors in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine. “I don’t want to talk about that,” he said to the mag. “They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.”

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke back in September 2016. Since then, she has drastically downplayed her social media use, and has only stepped out for family events.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kylie’s latest photo?