Kirsten Gillibrand Blasts Trump: He Tried To ‘Smear & Silence’ Me By Insinuating I’d Do Anything For Money

After she said he should resign, President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand with ‘sexist’ comments, but she refuses to be silenced by his ugly ‘smear!’

While sitting down with the women of The View on Jan. 29, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, 51, shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s, 71, comments after she said he should resign over his multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations. Sen. Gillibrand repeated an earlier statement, saying that Trump’s suggestion that she would “come into [his] office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions” was a sexist attack meant to “smear” and “silence” her voice.

It clearly failed, as Kirsten once again called on Donald Trump to step down. “He has multiple allegation, over a dozen allegations…he should resign over that. He should be held accountable,” she said. “Because he’s unwilling to resign, Congress should be doing hearings. Where are the hearings?” With Kirsten calling for a hearing over the president’s alleged sexual harassment, it shouldn’t be long before Trump fires up his Twitter app to make another gross attack on the New York senator.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!” Donald tweeted on Dec. 12, 2017. Trump’s choice of words, how she “would do anything for them,” is drenched with innuendo. What does “anything” mean?

Trump’s attack on Kirsten wasn’t the first time he used loaded words when talking about his critics and campaign donations. When Donald was just a candidate, he attacked Mitt Romney, 68, who called Trump “a fraud” who’d sell out the soul of the Republican party for a “Make America Great Again” hat. “You can see how loyal he is. He was begging for my endorsement. I could have said, ‘Mitt, drop to your knees.’ He would have dropped to his knees,” Trump bragged during a campaign stop.

"It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand hits back at President Trump as he criticized her. Gillibrand has been vocal about Congress investigating Trump's sexual misconduct & said he should resignpic.twitter.com/FATvUvMRxt — Judge_Falazar (@falazar) January 27, 2018

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: Pres. Trump "has over a dozen allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment. He should resign because of that…Congress should be doing hearings. Where are the hearings?" https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/kwJNQaQ36e — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2018

.@SenGillibrand on why she's bringing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz to tomorrow's State of the Union address: "I want to make sure we don't forget about our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/NB0NB1as2K — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2018

.@SenGillibrand on urging Sen. Al Franken to resign for sexual misconduct allegations: "He's entitled to a hearing, but he's not entitled to my silence." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/b8iBJHPdkZ — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2018

.@SenGillibrand reacts to the sexual misconduct claims against casino mogul Steve Wynn, says "the near silence is deafening coming from Republicans: "They need to speak out and send the money back — and hold their own accountable." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/jP7BrO6muz — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2018

Kirsten will not be silenced by any of Trump’s tweets, and when he gives his first State Of The Union address on Jan. 30, she’ll have a special guest with her: Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The mayor has been a huge critic of the Trump administration’s response to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, per CNN. “I hope Mayor Cruz’s presence at #SOTU will remind the president and my colleagues in Congress of our urgent responsibility to help Puerto Rico fully recover and rebuild,” Kirsten tweeted. “Our fellow citizens must not be forgotten or left behind.”

Do you think Trump should resign, HollywoodLifers?