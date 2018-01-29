Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Adorable Baby Bump & It’s Getting Bigger & Bigger — See Pics

Giving fans a baby bump update, Khloe Kardashian posed for a mirror selfie with her pregnant belly on full display! At 7 mos. along, her bump’s at its biggest point yet!

Ever since revealing her pregnancy back in December, Khloe Kardashian, 33, can’t help but give her fans constant updates on her journey to motherhood. In fact, the reality star shared a Snapchat video on Jan. 29, showing off just how much her adorable baby bump has grown! In the clip, Khloe rubs her stomach gently and acknowledges how big she’s gotten. We totally understand why the Revenge Body creator loves documenting her progress on social media — after all, she’s expecting her first child after wanting to have kids for so long! Click here to see pics of pregnant Khloe in fabulous dresses.

“I found a pair of workout pants that fit me this morning,” Khloe said in the clip, stepping back to examine herself in the mirror and show her belly. “Yay! Little bump…well not so little,” she added. The blonde beauty also rubbed her stomach and gave a little giggle. Earlier in her Snapstory, Khloe shared an image of two sleep masks. One was white with “mommy” written on it, while the other was black with the word “daddy” on it. Of course the “daddy” mask is for her BF Tristan Thompson, 26.

Not only has Khloe revealed her baby bump progress to followers though, she’s also had Twitter conversations with her fans, sharing all sorts of details about her changing body — even seeking advice from seasoned mothers! Just last week, Khloe admitted she didn’t have any stretch marks yet, but received some tips from other Twitter-users who explained stretch marks can come even after giving birth.

“Wait what! After pregnancy I can get stretch marks? Where on my boobs? This is craziness to me,” Khloe wrote. She also shared that her baby has started moving around a lot — and she “loves it!” In addition, the expectant mother is determined to breastfeed! “I definitely want to breast-feed,” she posted. “So I hope I can. I have tiny boobies so maybe that works in my favor LOL either way I got to breast-feed, that’s my goal at least.” We love how Khloe is being so open about her pregnancy — especially compared to her sister Kylie Jenner, 20.

