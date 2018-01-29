Kendall Jenner ‘Secretly Relieved’ Blake Griffin Traded: She Would ‘Break Up With Him Eventually’

Kendall Jenner feels like Blake Griffin’s trade to the Detroit Pistons will make it easier for an inevitable breakup. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Kendall Jenner, 22, is not feeling as bad about Blake Griffin‘s recent trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons as we may think. In fact, she thinks it may even help them move on from each other instead of dragging a distance-filled relationship on. “Kendall Jenner is secretly relieved and happy Blake got traded,” a source close to Kendall EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “Their relationship was never very serious and there was always a bit of distance between them. She saw the problems in the relationship and knew she was going to have to break up with him eventually but this makes it easier as she can just let the relationship fizzle out.”

A move from Los Angeles, where Kendall lives, to Detroit, is certainly going to provide more distance for the rocky couple but it’s also going to be a huge change for Blake. If Kendall and Blake are already having issues, it makes sense that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty would feel like it’s too much for them to handle and better to gracefully walk away instead of drawing out what could get ugly! Either way, we hope these two can work things out in a way that’s best for both of them whether that means they stay together or apart!

Blake and Kendall’s relationship has been in the headlines since his trade was announced on Jan. 29. Blake posted a funny meme of Will Smith with a shocked face after the news went public so it seems like he’s just as shocked at the news as his fans are! We wish Blake well with his new team and hope he continues a long and successful basketball career!

