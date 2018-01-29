Keith Urban Credits His Wife, Nicole Kidman, & Daughters For Inspiring His Hit ‘Female’

Keith Urban spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about his wife & two daughters serving as his muses for his latest, top-charting single, ‘Female.’

In the midst of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, Keith Urban‘s inspiring and important song “Female” could serve as an anthem of the crusade. The lead single of his upcoming ninth studio album Graffiti U is essentially a declaration of respect, admiration and praise of women all over the world. The country music phenomenon spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about his inspiration behind the song, while on the red carpet at the Grammy’s MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute, honoring Fleetwood Mac. “It’s a song that speaks to different people in different ways,” Keith, 50, shared. “I know for me, my connection was just as much about being a husband, as it was about being a father of two girls, as well, so it really spoke to me.” Aww! Keith is notably the husband of award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, and the two have been each other’s biggest fans on the awards show circuits the last few months. Their mutual love and respect for each other is absolutely undeniable, and, through Keith’s “Female” lyrics, that’s even more obvious. The Aussies have been married since 2006, and are parents to Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 9.

At the MusiCares event, Keith jammed out to “Second Hand News,” a hit by Fleetwood Mac, one of Keith’s greatest inspirations. The song gave Keith the opportunity to show off his incredible guitar skills, which he says were influenced by Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham. In a statement to the Recording Academy, Keith said, “Lindsey is one of the most underrated guitarists, in my opinion, of all-time,” adding, “I say that because he doesn’t play like anybody. [With] Lindsey, I can’t hear any of his influences. He’s just such an original player.” I think we could say the same about Keith, who has inspired so many young country artists, himself.

Lorde, Imagine Dragons, HAIM, Miley Cyrus and more paid tribute to music legends Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall for the pre-Grammy MusiCares gala, which raised over $7 million in support of MusiCares’ programs and services, which include medical, financial and addiction recovery assistance for people in the music industry.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Keith Urban’s song “Female?” Let us know!