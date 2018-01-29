10 Times The Kardashian & Jenner Sisters Were Slammed For Cultural Misappropriation

Kim Kardashian’s newest braided hairstyle is the latest example of her family appropriating other cultures. Check out their pics that resulted in backlash here!

Kim Kardashian‘s latest snap revealing her new Bo Derek-inspired braids, which are really an appropriation of Fulani braids, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her family’s history of sharing problematic photos. In fact, this isn’t the first time Kim has worn a braided hairstyle that many believed to be an appropriation of black culture. But Kim is not the only culprit among the Kardashian-Jenner clan who have rubbed people the wrong way with controversial pics that fans thought were insensitive and offensive. Check out our gallery of the moments the Kardashian and Jenner sisters got called out for cultural misappropriation above!

Not only has Kylie Jenner, 20, shared photos of herself wearing cornrows on multiple occasions, she was also accused of wearing black face in a photo shoot at one point. On top of that, both Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Scott Disick, 34, both shared a meme Instagram that made a joke about the KKK. In the past, she has also faced enormous criticism for wearing a Native-American headdress. Khloe also found herself in hot water after wearing bantu knots, which many felt was an example of appropriation of Armenian culture.

After Kim posted the pic of her braids, some fans have claimed that Kim had to have know her braids were wrong, and that she can’t just take something from another culture and give it a new name. Hopefully, she and the rest of the Kardashians will learn from their past missteps in the future! Click here to see pics of Kim’s hottest mirror selfies of all-time!

HollywoodLifers, are you upset by any of these instances of alleged cultural appropriation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!