Justin Bieber Caught Partying On Grammys Night After Skipping ‘Despacito’ Performance

Justin Bieber got caught playing hooky in LA while the Grammys were happening in NYC! Watch JB’s sneaky exit from a club while his ‘Despacito’ collaborators were performing!

The 2018 Grammy Awards were almost perfect, but there was someone huge missing: Justin Bieber! The “Sorry” singer, 23, skipped the Grammys on January 28 and opted to stay back home in Los Angeles during Music’s Biggest Night. He wasn’t having a quiet night in Netflix and Chilling with Selena Gomez, though. Biebs hit the town with his guys, instead. TMZ caught up with him while he was leaving Mr. Chow in LA instead of hitting the stage in NYC to sing the “Despacito” remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Uh oh!

Now, don’t get it wrong. Justin loves himself some Luis and Daddy, but he’s got bigger fish to fry at home. JB’s allegedly working on a new album, and, according to TMZ, he doesn’t want to make any major appearances until it’s finished. Well, that’s exciting! Hopefully, that’s true. Justin’s also skipped the Grammys in the past just for kicks, though, so it could just be a case of simply not wanting to go. After all, he clearly didn’t even watch the show since he was out with his friends.

Selena wasn’t with the crew, even though she also wasn’t at the Grammys. As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, Selena doesn’t have anything to worry about when Justin hangs without her! When he was partying it up at Poppy Nightclub in LA just a couple days before the Grammys, an eyewitness told us that he looked happy and relaxed, and that there was no funny business going on. Justin never “flirted or danced or carried on with any girls,” the eyewitness told us.

