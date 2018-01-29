JAY-Z: What He’s Telling Blue Ivy After Losing Out On All Grammy Nominations

Jay-Z is using his shocking Grammy losses as a great way to teach daughter Blue Ivy a valuable lesson about life and appreciation. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Jay-Z, 48, may not have won a Grammy Award on Jan. 28 but he is using the situation as an opportunity to help his daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 6, learn how to deal with life’s unpredictable moments. “The life Blue Ivy is blessed with, especially with her parents being who they are, is filled with so many great things so everyone kind of assumed that Jay was going to win pretty big at The Grammys and the fact that he didn’t disappointed him, but he also sees the silver lining to it all,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He sees it as a way to teach Blue that you can’t always get what you want and you don’t always win. He wants to show her that you have to work hard to get rewarded and if you aren’t rewarded, you just have to pick yourself up and work harder because nothing is ever handed to you.”

Jay’s words of advice for Blue will surely come in handy for the little firecracker, who’s already making a name for herself due to her funny personality. The adorable offspring of Jay and Beyonce, 36, made headlines during her appearance at the Grammys when she was giving some sass to her popular parents. With her cute white pantsuit and high bun, Blue definitely stole the spotlight and was one of our favorite Grammy guests of the night!

With her new brother and sister, Rumi & Sir Carter, Blue is most likely learning to share the attention, but it’s good to see her have a special moment for herself whenever she joins Jay and Bey for a public event outing. She recently made an animated appearance in her dad’s music video, “Blue’s Freestyle,” where she takes a mic in a tutu and ballet slippers and starts rapping. Yeah, we have a feeling this little girl is going places!

