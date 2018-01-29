Danny DeVito Is A Human M&M In The Candy’s Bizarre Super Bowl LII Commercial

OMG! Actor Danny DeVito undergoes a MAJOR transformation in the new M&M’s Super Bowl Commercial. You’re not going to want to miss this!

With Super Bowl 52 quickly approaching on Feb. 4, you can expect to see a lot of creative commercials airing over the next few days. M&M’s officially released their ad, which will be their first Superbowl commercial in 3 years, on Jan. 29, and it features iconic actor, Danny DeVito, 73. Danny acts out every chocolate lovers fantasy when he plays an M&M who is fed up with everyone trying to eat him. How sad, right?! While speaking his mind he stumbles upon a lucky penny, which turns him into a human (himself) dressed in red shorts and a red M&M’s shirt.

M&M Danny becomes so relived with his new identity that he runs around New York City asking strangers if they want to eat him. Unfortunately, his excitement is cut short when he is tragically hit by a truck on the street. I guess he was better off as an M&M’. This bizarre commercial follows the 15 second teaser M&M’s released on Jan. 22. In the teaser, Danny is submerged in a dreamy bath of melted chocolate with angelic music playing in the background. “I’ve never done anything like that. It was so warm and chocolatey and smooth. I really just wanted to start eating it honestly, but I couldn’t do it until we got the shot of the M and belly and all of that. But, I got a god taste,” Danny tells PEOPLE in an interview.

Danny’s M&M’s commercial isn’t the only Super Bowl 52 Ad that has the internet buzzing. Breakout star, Tiffany Haddish, 38, shines in a series of Groupon commercials in which she uses her comedic skills to persuade viewers to sign up for the app. Tiffany’s partnership with Groupon is not just for the Superbowl, she recently announced that is the new face for the company and we couldn’t be more excited for her!

Take a look at the other Super Bowl 52 commercials in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Danny DeVito’s M&M’s Super Bowl 52 commercial? Let us know your thoughts below!