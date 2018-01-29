Chrissy Teigen Chows Down On Fast Food Before Grammys, Because Pregnancy Cravings Are Real

Before dazzling on the Grammys red carpet, Chrissy Teigen indulged in McDonalds, proving pregnancy cravings trump ALL! She didn’t even ‘care’ if her lipstick smudged!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, was all of us while getting primped for her night out at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Shamelessly digging into a fast food meal consisting of a McDonalds’ cheeseburger and soft drink, the expectant mom showed fans that even celebrities need to indulge from time to time — especially when pregnant! Better yet, Chrissy was eating in the middle of her hair and makeup sesh. I mean, when cravings call, they CALL! Click here to see pics of Chrissy Teigen looking gorgeous.

In her short Instagram video, Chrissy can be seen sitting in a hair and makeup chair as someone fiddles with her ‘do. Holding up a wrapped cheeseburger and fountain drink, the model, tells the camera, “This is my I-don’t-care-if-I-smudge-my-lipstick meal.” She finished off the caption admitting that her quick clip was an ad. “Who cares about lipstick when the @Mcdonalds #123DollarMenu is involved? Not me #ad.” It makes sense that Chrissy would be promoting McDonalds on Grammys night. After all, the beauty IS the celeb face of the restaurant chain’s new Dollar Menu campaign.

Chrissy even starred in a McDonalds commercial that aired during the show in which she poked fun at the lack of food served at award ceremonies. Pretty brilliant, right? In the ad she pulls up to a McDonalds drive-thru window sporting flawless hair and makeup. She asks the server at the window, “Can I have a they-never-feed-you-at-these-things meal?” But while Chrissy certainly made a splash last night — on AND off the red carpet — her look and ad weren’t the only things that got her fans talking.

Just after leaving the Grammys early, the star revealed on social media that she and husband John Legend, 39, are expecting a baby boy later this year! Uploading a photo of her hand cradling her baby bump while standing on the red carpet, Chrissy captioned the shot, “Mama and her baby boy.” John and Chrissy are already the proud parents of 1-year-old daughter Luna Simone, and we just know she’s going to make an amazing big sister!

