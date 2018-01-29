Blue Ivy, North West, & More Celeb Kids Who Rule Over Their Famous Parents

Celebrity kids are all the rage in Hollywood! Take Blue Ivy — The 6-year-old ruled the Grammys, sitting front row on Jan. 28! See her and more celeb kids who are stealing the spotlight from their famous parents!

Celebrity kids are ruling Hollywood and they don’t even know it! The offspring of A-Listers such as, Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, and more stars might be giving their famous moms and dads advice when it comes to stardom. Blue Ivy, 6, single handedly stole the Grammys spotlight when she sat front row with her hip hop power couple parents, Bey and JAY on January 28. Bey catered to Blue, holding her juice box and snacks during the three-hour long show. And, when Bey and JAY decided to clap during the awards show, Blue signaled her parents to quiet down and quit the applause, like the boss that she is. — And, of course, she became the night’s most viral meme [as seen below]. If you want to see Blue and more celeb kids serving up major sass to their parents, then click through our attached gallery!

Speaking of serving up sass, no one does it like Kimye’s daughter, North West, 4. The oldest of the Kardashian-West kids — Saint, 1, and Chicago, born January 15 [via surrogate] — has faced fashion and fame head on. She’s already modeled for her parents’ Kid Supply clothing line, and she’s known to rock her daddy’s famous Yeezy shoes with her ever-changing designer outfits. And, let’s not forget when she matched her mommy in a floor-length, metallic silver gown when they took in Kanye’s “Saint Pablo” tour in New York City back in September 2016. North’s silver dress was a custom design from French label, Vetements, because, why wouldn’t it be? She’s also a big fan of Balmain, no big deal.

Although little North is just 4-years-old, she’s already got the hang of the whole fame thing. When she was spotted by a bevy of paparazzi while out with her mother in May 2017, North wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. While out on an ice cream date with Kim, North spotted paps taking photos and she screamed, “No pictures!” over and over. The paps eventually apologized to North, but she stood her ground and it was epic. Watch below!

First celebrity kid to go HAM on the paparazzi 😭😭 she is 10000% Kanye's daughter! pic.twitter.com/9OfIvdaMHq — FELIPE (@MolestMeKardash) May 12, 2017

