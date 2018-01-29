Blue Ivy, Willow Hart & More Adorable Celeb Kids Steal The Show At Grammys: Sweet Pics

The ’18 Grammys saw music’s hottest stars, but some of the most note-worthy attendees weren’t the icons on stage — it was celeb kids, like Blue Ivy! See their cutest moments.

While the 2018 Grammy Awards hosted some incredible talent on the night of Jan. 28, some of the most viral moments of the evening were all about the celebrity children! Not only did Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, bring their eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, 6, but DJ Khaled, 42, and Pink, 38, also brought their kids! Blue Ivy turned heads in an all-white ensemble complete with sparkly silver shoes and a tiny black clutch. She sat front row in between her parents during the show, and at one point she totally sushed Bey and Jay while they were clapping! Click here to see the 2018 Grammys’ best-dressed celebs.

Blue was there to support her father, who led the pack of Grammy nominations this year with a total of eight nods. Meanwhile, Khaled’s 1-year-old son Asahd Tuck Khaled, OWNED the cuteness department! Little Asahd matched his dad, as both rocked velvet red suits complete with a bowtie. The cutie even got to meet Ryan Seacrest, 43, and the resulting image is beyond precious. “My favorite part at #grammys2018 was playing peek a boo with my friend @ryanseacrest,” Asahd’s Instagram account captioned the sweet pic.

Asahd may only be one year old, but he’s already a major social media influencer with over one million followers! Asahd was also not even the youngest kid there, as Pink’s little boy, Jameson Moon Hart, who just turned one last month, was also in attendance. Jameson looked super sweet in a tuxedo vest and slacks, but in one family pic he looked less than happy as he’s crying. Pink’s daughter, on the other hand, Willow Sage Hart, 6, seemed to be on her best behavior, and she even got to meet her “idol,” Rihanna! “Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I,” Pink captioned the photo of Ri-Ri with Willow. SO cute!

Blue Ivy pulled a “calm down relax. it’s not that serious” perfect stan twitter gif pic.twitter.com/zdhx4tdCHh — sabree (@GOLDNVINTAGE) January 29, 2018

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love when celebrities bring their kids to award shows? How adorable are these pics?