‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 3: Watch Tyler Freak

OMG! ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Catelynn Lowell told hubby Tyler Baltierra that she’s expecting again in the most adorable way.

Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell, 25, surprised husband Tyler Baltierra, 26, by announcing that she’s pregnant again in a sneak peek clip of the Jan. 29 episode of the reality series. The mom of two had her daughter Novalee, 3, help with the reveal by wearing a shirt that reads “I’m going to be a big sister,” and as she tells her blonde tot to “show Daddy your pretty shirt,” Tyler is completely shocked! “She’s going to be a big sister,” Catelynn says. “No she’s not,” was Tyler’s response but Catelynn assures him it’s true with all smiles and puts her positive pregnancy test on the table. “Oh my God,” the reality star dad says as he puts his head down in disbelief. The two are then shown kissing while Tyler continues to look amazed. WATCH THE VIDEO OF CATELYNN’S PREGNANCY REVEAL TO TYLER HERE!

Although Tyler seems to be freaking out in the clip, he has made it known throughout the season that he would like another baby with Catelynn and would like it to be a surprise. His wife sure seems to come through with his hopes from the looks of it! The baby news comes after a previous episode that showed Catelynn removing her IUD to get ready to try for a third. With the intention for another one on the way, we’re sure Catelynn and Tyler are thrilled to expand their brood and we can’t wait to see Novalee become a big sister!

Before the big pregnancy news, Catelynn made headlines by spending time in and out of rehab for her struggles with suicidal thoughts. “Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my [childhood] trauma and getting on different meds,” Catelynn tweeted on Jan. 17. “THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH.” We’re so glad to see Catelynn improving and getting better than ever for herself and her family.

