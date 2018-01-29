Cardi B & Offset: Why He Ditched Her On Grammys Night — Their Big Fight Revealed

Cardi B and Offset were NOT together at the Grammy Awards, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why their explosive fight the night before caused them both to ride solo!

Despite having a wedding to plan, Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, are not on the best terms. Ever since Offset’s alleged infidelity was exposed back in December, their relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster. Unfortunately, things have gotten so tense that the “Motorsport” rappers didn’t even attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards together! “Cardi B is struggling after a big fight with her fiancé Offset right before the Grammys. Cardi put on her best smile to hide the pain of a major blowout with Offset right before the Grammys, and despite how poorly they get along, she is still set on marrying him and her family is freaking out,” a source close to Cardi tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Initially, many fans believed their separate appearances were because they were both nominated for Best Rap Performance, and it was a better look for their careers. We now know otherwise. “Offset has been very controlling lately and that led to a big fight which was the reason he did not escort her to the big award show. Cardi’s team, family and close friends fear that their relationship has become unhealthy for Cardi and that Offset is no longer good to her. Her family thinks Offset is having trouble with her success, and his own success, and that is leading to major problems for them. His ego is getting out of control. But Cardi will never leave Offset because she is fiercely loyal and in her mind much of her success is thanks to him,” the source continued.

Although their argument seemed to be detrimental to their relationship, Cardi is determined to make things work. “Even though she questions her own love for Offset, and his fidelity, Cardi will not leave him. So on her big night at the Grammys, when she wanted him to be with her more than anything, she was crushed again when he disappointed her by not attending with her,” the source added. This wouldn’t be the first time we thought Offset and Cardi were headed for a breakup.

During Cardi’s NYE performance in New York, she was spotted without her 8-carat engagement ring. This confused a lot of fans into thinking their wedding was off, but those rumors were quickly squashed when Offset showed off their matching diamond watches days later. To our relief, Cardi was wearing her ring at the Grammys so maybe it’s a sign that this too will blow over soon.

