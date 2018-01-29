Blake Griffin Gets Traded To The Detroit Pistons: Is His Romance With Kendall Jenner In Jeopardy?

Uh oh! Kendall Jenner is looking at a long distance relationship as BF Blake Griffin has just been traded from the LA Clippers to the Detroit Pistons. We’ve got the details.

Well this came out of nowhere! Blake Griffin, 28, is the star of the L.A. Clippers but the team suddenly unloaded him to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 29 in a deal that will bring three players and two draft picks to the Clips. This could spell doom for his romance with Kendall Jenner, 22, as she will no longer have the convenience of having him living in the same town so their romance could get rocky with a long distance relationship looming. Blake’s spent his entire career with the Clippers since entering the NBA 2009. He’s a team mainstay, so it’s shocking that they’d let him go. If his romance will Kendal is going to survive, she’s going to have to now hoof it all the way to Detroit, MI to see her man.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Blake loves the LA lifestyle and Kendall has been such an adorable presence “He just found out and his reaction apparently felt as if all the air has been taken out of him. It is as fresh of a wound as possible,” a source close to the team tellsEXCLUSIVELY. Blake loves the LA lifestyle and Kendall has been such an adorable presence cheering him on court side at his games during the 2017-18 NBA season. Since her modeling work takes her all over the world, it was so convenient to have a boyfriend who was based in her hometown of LA. That’s all in jeopardy now as she’s going to have to make the big decision on if she’s willing to give up her free time to travel to Detroit to see him or just cut her loses.

ESPN first broke the news that the Clippers had dealt Blake along with Brice Johnson and Willie Reed in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick. The trade will be immediate as Blake is now scheduled to start for the Pistons in their Jan. 30 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yeah, the NBA doesn’t waste time when it comes to moving players.

Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been able to make her long distance romance with NBA baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, work, but she’s sacrificed plenty of time in the air to travel to Cleveland to see him. She even set up house there and is planning to have their baby in the city. But Koko doesn’t have the kind of insane worldwide travel schedule as Kenny does, so the model is going to have to decide if she’s willing to trek to the midwest in order to keep their relationship alive.

