Beyonce Paid Tribute To Black Panther Party & Wore $6.8 Million In Jewels At Grammys

Beyonce had the most dramatic look at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, wearing millions of dollars worth of jewelry and a stunning black velvet gown. Get the details below!

Beyonce, 36, skipped the red carpet but had all eyes on her as she sat in the front row at the Grammys on January 28. Held live from NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Beyonce rocked a black gown with TWO thigh-high slits! So sexy! The velvet dress cinched her waist and had two cut outs on each shoulder. She wore a large, structured hat and sunglasses during the show, because Beyonce can do whatever she wants! When you’re Queen Bey, designers love to dress you. Bey wore $6.8 million dollars worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels at the Grammys. Of course, the show-stopping piece was her earrings, which were a 70-carat diamond and titanium creation! WOW. She also wore three diamond rings set in platinum.

She rocked fashion-forward Alain Mikli sunglasses, which cost $380, as well as Jimmy Choo heels and a Judith Leiber clutch. She looked so amazing from head to toe. Her hair was long — down to her waist — in tight braids. Her makeup was glowing and gorgeous. We loved her purple lip — it made quite a statement! Her makeup was by Sir John. For her cool lips, he first lined her lips with the L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in Strike A Matte-ch and then mixed together YSL Beauty Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in shades Fuchsia Intime and Carmine Encounter. He actually used the liner all over her lips and then applied the two lip shades on top. Stunning!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Beyonce’s jewels at the Grammys?