Bella & Gigi Hadid Battle It Out On Duel Covers For British ‘Vogue’

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, are both top models, so it’s no surprise to see the sisters on the cover of British Vogue — on two covers, to be exact! Gigi posted the photo on her Instagram on Jan. 29, writing: “Very honored to be your March cover girl @britishvogue @edward_enninful with my sissy @bellahadid on a second cover, both by our beloved — the one&only #StevenMeisel !! 💛⚡️✨ thank you thank you thank you xxxxxxxx (on stands Friday, February 2nd!) #NewVogue.” Her hair was done by Guido Palau using Redken products. Her makeup was done by makeup OG Pat McGrath. She’s wearing a one-shoulder metal mesh Versace gown.

Bella had the same hair and makeup treatment, as well as the same dress for HER cover shoot! She wrote on Instagram, “My @BritishVogue cover! 🌟🌟🌟All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvogue for having my beautiful sissy @gigihadid and I share the March cover showing how similar we really are 👯‍♂️😝🦋Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel wearing @versace_official Thank you @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau for your unwavering attention on set and #JoeMckenna for always perfecting the look. ❤️ Thank you xx (Out on stands Feb 2nd!).”

Both girls have a slightly wet hair look going on, with pretty, golden and glowy makeup. They both look magnificent! We can’t pick a fave! We also love how geniunely humble they are when landing one of the biggest covers in the world! It’s a family affair for these two besties!

