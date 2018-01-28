U2 Rocks The Grammys With Waterfront Performance Of ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’

The cold doesn’t bother them, anyway! U2 performed ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ on a floating stage…in New York City…in January. What a Grammys moment!

U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.) put on a special performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28! The Irish rockers — who have won 22 Grammy Awards over the course of their career — sang “Get Out Of Your Own Way” on a waterfront stage in front of the Statue of Liberty in NYC. Talk about rocking the boat!

U2 actually helped Kendrick Lamar open the show, but there’s no way they weren’t going to return to our screens for a solo performance! Their performance seemed to be pre-taped, as a hint of the NYC sunset was visible, and the sun went down way before the Grammy Awards broadcast started. Still, it was definitely a magical moment! They were also introduced by Camila Cabello, 20, who spoke about their status as musical legends. So cool!

“The face of liberty's starting to crack…” pic.twitter.com/EvMuNFxszj — U2 Uruguay 🇺🇾 (@U2_Uruguay) January 29, 2018

U2 are in great company tonight. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Patti Lupone, P!nk, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Sam Smith, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Childish Gambino, Ben Platt, Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Kesha and Little Big Town have all performed (or will later in the program,) so don't go away for a second!

