Tiny & T.I. Are Trying For Baby After Pregnancy Scare: Her Biological Clock Is Ticking

Power couple T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, may have been discussing a divorce in the past but these two are ready to not only try and reconcile but to also bring another baby into the mix! The duo reportedly had a recent pregnancy scare that turned out to be false, so emotions are pretty high at the moment and it’s leading them to rethink their priorities when it comes to family. “There’s definitely a large part of Tiny that believes having another baby with T.I. will bring them closer together,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “On a rational level Tiny knows that’s crazy, but she’s coming from an emotional place, so logic and common sense don’t really factor in. There’s no doubting that Tiny and T.I. make beautiful kids together, and she’s aware of her biological clock ticking more and more loudly, so yeah, she would love to have another baby before that choice is taken away from her.”

These two have been through a lot together so having another baby seems natural for them. They already share two sons, King Harris, 13, and Major Harris, 9, and a daughter, Heiress Harris, 1. They also went through the tragic loss of another daughter, Leyah Harris, who was stillborn six months into the pregnancy. In addition to the children they had together, T.I. and Tiny have other children from previous relationships, making the entire brood a big one so to add another bundle of joy to the fam would definitely not be a surprise! See some of T.I. and Tiny’s best photos together here!

While a bigger family may be on their minds, working things out surely takes priority. Tiny recently spoke out on Jan. 19 about the status of her marriage with T.I. during an interview on The Real. “You know, we’re working at it,” she told the hosts. “We’re trying to get things on the right path.” Could a new baby be part of that right path? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

