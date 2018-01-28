SZA Serenades The Grammys With Soulful Performance Of ‘Broken Clocks’

SZA proved just why she is the most female nominated artist at the 2018 Grammys with 5 nods! She nailed her performance of ‘Broken Clocks’ and you can catch it here!

SZA, 27, whose full name is Solána Imani Rowe, treated the Grammys audience to soulful performance of her song, “Broken Clocks”. She stunned in a casual look — light jean and a frilled letterman top. SZA, who brought her mother and grandmother to the Grammys, has become a complete music sensation since she stepped on the scene in 2014. She was nominated for her first Grammy, aka 5 of them, this year, including nods for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song [“Supermodel”], Best Rap/Sung Collaboration [“Love Galore”], Best R&B Performance [The Weekend], and Best Urban Contemporary Album [Ctrl]. SZA was actually the most female nominated artist at the 60th annual Grammys. Watch her performance in part, below!

Although she’s one of Hollywood’s sought after stars, SZA is actually admittedly a quiet person. “I’m a really like, shy person, like I don’t really leave the house or like, do anything other than I know,” she said on the E! red carpet, joking, “If you notice, I’m literally saying like 10 words per like 30 seconds. I’m thinking really slow,” she told Ryan Seacrest. “As long as I just think slow, speak slowly, I’ll survive. I am enjoying it. My mom and my granny are here with me.”

SZA rose to fame just last year [2017] with her hit singles “Love Galore,” featuring Travis Scott, and “The Weekend,” which includes Calvin Harris is featured on. Both tracks were nominated for Grammys, while her debut full album, Ctrl, received a nod for Best Urban Contemporary Album. SZA most recently teamed up with label mate Kendrick Lamar on the song “All the Stars” for the Black Panther soundtrack. Click here to see celebs wearing white roses in support of the Time’s Up movement at the Grammys!

YESSSS SZA DID WHAT HAD TO BE DONE #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5aHNbzaUwF — ayah (@jhenetrips) January 29, 2018

