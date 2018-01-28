Sting & Shaggy Unite For First Time With Rocking ‘English Man In New York” Performance At Grammys

Sting knows how to bring the heat! His 2018 Grammy performance with legendary Jamaican artist, Shaggy, was epic.

Sting’s 2018 Grammy Awards performance took us all the way to a tropical island! Can you believe he brought Shaggy, 49, on stage?! Shaggy’s signature Jamaican vocals mixed with Sting’s guitar sound was unforgettable. Sting looked as cool as ever singing “English Man In New York” in a white bomber and jeans. Shaggy matched his fly look with a blue leather jacket and shades. We only wish we could have heard more! It’s no surprise that Sting would kill his performance, after all, the man has won 16 Grammys. Stars like Jamie Foxx were spotted getting their groove on in the crowd!

Sting and Shaggy’s joint performance was no coincidence. The duo announced they will be releasing a joint album titled, “44/876” at the Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 27, according to Billboard Magazine. The unlikely pair’s album will have a mixture of Caribbean vibes and rock & roll. Combined, Shaggy and Sting have a lot of Grammys under their belt.

Just to name a few, Shaggy won Best Reggae Album for “Boombastic” in 1996. He was also nominated for Best Reggae Album in 2015 and 2012 for “Out of Many One Music” and “Summer in Kingston.” Sting won Best Pop Vocal Album for “Brand New Day,” in 2000 and Best Rock Song for “The Soul Cages,” in 1992. We can only assume that their new collaboration project will be epic!

