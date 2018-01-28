‘SNL’ Mocks Men Identified As Sexual Harassers — They Won’t Sweat With New Deodorant ‘Next’

They did it again! ‘Saturday Night Live’ just took at shot at men accused of sexual misconduct with a deodorant ad for guys who are about to really be sweating!

Saturday Night Live just gifted us their most hilarious sketch yet! They rolled out a fake deodorant brand designed specifically for men whose careers are about to be over due to sexual harassment allegations! Will Ferrell, 50, happily walks about an office in the sketch. Yes, he lost his job but he doesn’t have problem perspiration! “The way I sweat, my regular deodorant just wasn’t cutting it anymore. I work hard and I play hard. And something’s coming out about me real soon…because I’m next.” Amazing! Head here for tons more images from season 43 of the incredible show!

Loving this episode of SNL? If you’ve been tuning in at all this season then you know that they’ve been delivering these razor-sharp criticisms of current events long before Trump won the presidency in 2016. However, his near-constant antics have given the brilliant minds behind the comedy show PLENTY of material to work with! Like when they took some swipes at the POTUS for the eye-brow-raising report following his physical exam. Dr. Ronnie Jackson (played by Beck Bennett) took the stage to deliver these incredible comments.

“Once again this the president’s unbiased, 100% accurate health assessment,” he told the White House Press Corps. “At the time of his examination, the president was 71 years and 7 months young. His resting heart rate was a cool 68 bpm. His weight, a very svelte 239 pounds. He has a gorgeous 44-inch Coke-bottle waist. His height, 75 inches with legs that… well they seem to go on forever.” When asked about the allegations of an affair between Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, Jackson offered this reply: “Well, actually I can’t confirm if Ms. Daniels and the president had relations but if they did, she’s a lucky woman.” Yikes!

You may be disgusting, but your pits won’t be. #SNL pic.twitter.com/XDtderNUG6 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of that sketch?! Love it or no? Tell us your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!