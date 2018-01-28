Brock Lesnar Retains, Ronda Rousey Debuts & More Highlights From WWE’s 2018 Royal Rumble

Anything can happen in the WWE, and the Royal Rumble just proved that. From Asuka winning the first women’s Rumble match to Ronda Rousey’s debut, get the details.

Though the 2018 Royal Rumble has just ended, the event that nearly blew the roof off the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be talked about for years to come. The event that kicked off “the road to WrestleMania” was already going to be one for the history books, since the WWE was going to crown its first ever women’s Royal Rumble winner – but so much more went down!

Let’s just get this out of the way: Ronda Rousey is now a WWE Superstar. After Asuka outlasted 29 other female Superstars to win the WWE’s first ever women’s Royal Rumble match, out came Ronda! With a “Rowdy” Roddy Piper shirt on, the ex-UFC Women’s Bantamweight champ introduced herself to WWE Raw Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair and the undefeated “Empress Of Tomorrow,” Asuka. No words were said, but Ronda pointed at the banner for WrestleMania 34. Seems she will be having her first match at the granddaddy of them all, but who will she face? Alexa? Charlotte? Asuka?

AJ Styles defeats two men…or does he? The 2018 Royal Rumble kicked off in a big way, with AJ Styles, 40, defending his WWE World Championship in a 2-on-1 handicap match against Kevin Owens, 33, and Sami Zayn, 33. Though, the match was not without controversy. AJ countered Kevin’s Pop Up Powerbomb into a roll-up for the 3, but Sami was the legal man. It’s possible this feud between “The Kevin & Sami Show” and “The Phenomenal One” is not over.

The Usos do the clean sweep. In a result that left the WWE Universe stunned to silent, the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated Shelton Benjamin, 42, and Chad Gable, 31, in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match. While both teams struggled to take the first fall. After a pair of superkicks, the Usos went 1-0 over the challengers. Yet, when it looked like Chad and Shelton were going to equal it up, but Jey rolled up Shelton for a straight 2-0 win. The only major shock of the Raw tag-team match was Seth Rollins‘ flame tights.

Stand BACK! 619! The Showoff! The Royal Rumble is always full of surprise returns, and the Attitude Era had one if its biggest Superhero Superstars enter the 2018 Rumble. Shane Helms donned the green tights of his alter ego, The Hurricane, to join the fray! Sadly, he didn’t last long, as he was eliminated by John Cena shortly after getting in the ring.

The Hurricane wasn’t the only major surprise in the 2018 Royal Rumble, as Rey Mysterio returned at Number 27. Rey won the Royal Rumble in the past, and the legendary luchador looked like he was going to pick up another Rumble win. After he seemingly retired from the WWE by relinquishing the US Title, Dolph Ziggler returned to the WWE as No. 30 in the Royal Rumble match! Sadly, he didn’t capitalize and he was eliminate, leading to Shinsuke Nakamura to win the Rumble and a title shot at WrestleMania.

The Beast retains. It was Brock Lesnar versus Braun Strowman versus Kane in a triple-threat match that didn’t stay in the ring for long. “The Beast” battled “The Monster Among Men” and “The Devil’s Favorite Son” in a match that saw chairs, tables and the steel steps get involved. Despite the chaos, Brock was able to plant Kane with the F5 and retain his Universal Championship.

So many returns in the women’s Royal Rumble match. It was the first ever WWE women’s Royal Rumble match, so some of the legendary Superstars from the past made sure to be part of this historic moment. Lita, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, the former SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero and The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) all came back.

The Rumble may be over, but the “rowdy” road to WrestleMania has just started. Up next is RAW’s Eliminator Chamber event, taking place in Las Vegas on Feb. 25. The Superstars of the blue brand, SmackDown Live!, will get a chance to settle any lingering beef at Fastlane on March 11. Then, all roads lead to the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana for WrestleMania 34 on April 8!

