Ronda Rousey Stuns The WWE By Making Her Surprise Debut At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble just got ‘rowdy!’ After Auska won WWE’s first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey appeared to seemingly challenge Asuka and the champs!

Welcome to the WWE, Ronda Rousey. The 30-year-old ex-UFC champion stunned the entire sports entertainment world by showing up at the 2018 Royal Rumble at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After Asuka got done winning the first women’s Royal Ruble match in WWE history, Joan Jett‘s “Bad Reputation” started to play. With Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss standing in the ring, the “Rowdy” one made her way down. Without saying a word, she looked at the two reigning women’s champs, then to Asuka, and then to the WrestleMania 34 banner hanging overhead! Was Ronda challenging Auska to a fight at the “showcase of the immortals?” She left without saying a word, but she just issued a HUGE statement: Ronda is in the WWE! She reportedly signed a full-time contract to become the newest Superstar!

Gotta give it up to Ronda, as she had the entire WWE Universe fooled. The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion denied that she was going to be at the Royal Rumble. “I’m actually leaving to Colombia right now to finish shooting Mile 22,” she told TMZ on Jan. 24, “and I won’t be back until mid-February.” Ronda’s ruse went all the way. She posted a video of her Instagram on Jan. 25 that showed her riding on a bus in Bogota. A day after that, she shared a picture of her standing in front of a bunch of chairs belonging to her costars, including Mark Wahlberg. It seems Ronda caught a red-eye to Philly to make it in time.

UFC's Ronda Rousey has signed a full-time contract with WWE, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. pic.twitter.com/ZeGZeSnwHZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2018

The jacket Ronda Rousey is wearing at the @WWE Royal Rumble was Rowdy Roddy Piper's jacket. His son gave it to her beforehand. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 29, 2018

Ronda has been flirting with a WWE run ever since 2015, back when she appeared alongside The Rock at WrestleMania 31. Ronda and The Rock dispatched Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, with “Rowdy” putting Stephanie into a sickening arm lock! Ronda – a huge WWE fan, as she took her “Rowdy” nickname from the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – seemed like a perfect fit for the WWE, especially since her UFC career appears to be over.

She continued to fuel rumors of her joining the WWE when she appeared during the Mae Young Classic, an all-woman wrestling tournament. Ronda joined her fellow “Four Horsewomen” (named after the “Four Horsemen” stable, originally featuring Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Tully Blanchard) to face off with members of the WWE’s “Four Horsewomen”: Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. Nothing came of the confrontation, but Ronda remained strong to support her friend, Shayna Basziler. Ronda downplayed her appearance, saying she didn’t want to ruin the surprise by confirming or denying whether or not she joined the WWE. Well, thecat’s out of the bag and it’s now Ronda’s turn in the WWE ring.

