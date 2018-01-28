Roc Nation hosted its pre-Grammys brunch on Jan. 27 and you can bet it was a star-studded affair! See pics of La La Anthony & more stars rocking the red carpet!

The 2018 Grammy Awards are almost here, which means some of the biggest names in the music industry have flocked to New York City to prepare for the big night. One way stars get Grammy ready is by showing up at a series of glamorous events in the days leading up to the awards show. Jay-Z‘s entertainment company Roc Nation hosted its own pre-Grammys brunch on Jan. 27 at One World Trade Center in New York City, and it did NOT disappoint. La La Anthony, 38, Nick Jonas, 25, Remy Ma, 37, and more of Hollywood’s elite rocked the red carpet. We absolutely loved La La’s look! She rocked all-white in a cropped sweater and paper bag waist pants.

But it wouldn’t be a Roc Nation party without Jay-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36, of course! While they didn’t walk the carpet, the couple made an appearance at the brunch itself looking incredible as always. The “Formation” singer rocked a black double-slit gown while her husband showed up in a sharp grey three-piece suit. This is a major year for the pair when it comes to the awards show. They’re both nominated together for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Family Feud.” But if all goes well, Jay-Z could break history for being the rapper with the most wins. He’s nominated eight times tonight — including a nod for the coveted Album of the Year award for 4:44. For the record, he’s already won a whopping 21 times (and been nominated 74 times!) We can’t wait to see Bey and Jay sitting front and center at the Grammy Awards!

Click through the gallery above to see all of the A-Listers who walked the red carpet at Roc Nation’s pre-Grammys brunch! And make sure to tune into the Grammy Awards at 7:30 EST on Jan. 28 on CBS!

Roc Nation Brunch 🔥 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 27, 2018 at 12:55pm PST

