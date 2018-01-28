‘RHOA’ Recap: Cynthia’s New Man Is Accused Of Having A Secret Girlfriend

There’s a new housewife in Atlanta — ‘America’s Next Top Model’ winner Eva Marcille — and she wasted no time starting drama upon her entrance to the series.

There was no shortage of drama during the Jan. 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Especially after America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille joined the mix. Following a lunch date with Ms. NeNe Leakes, Eva revealed that just a few months ago, she had met Cynthia‘s new man, Will, and at the time, he had a girlfriend. However, during Kandi‘s Essence magazine cover release party, he told Cynthia that he has been single for two and a half years. And he revealed that bit of information just 30 minutes before he was ambushed by the ladies over his alleged girlfriend. Will quickly denied having a girlfriend at the time of meeting Eva. He did, however, say he was dating the woman, but they’re no longer together. He also got very defensive with Eva, saying she should have presented him with the information before going to the other ladies with it, but NeNe quickly corrected him, saying he shouldn’t be arguing with a woman.

After all was said and done, Cynthia, who had just told Will a few days ago that she wasn’t ready to be with him exclusively, looked super confused. She had no idea who to believe, but what she did know was that she doesn’t want to date a man who has a girlfriend. And to make matters worse, Porsha then hinted at knowing more information about Will and who he may or may not be dating on the side. But the episode ended before Porsha could reveal what she knew. “To be continued…” flashed across the screen and we were left with a cliffhanger.

In other RHOA news, Kenya, 47, coped with separation anxiety from her husband by buying him some fitness equipment. She also told her friend that she hopes her husband moves to Atlanta soon because she wants to have a baby with him.

