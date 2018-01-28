Pink Rocks 2018 Grammy Stage With Emotional Performance Of ‘Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken’

Pink was on FIRE as she took to the 2018 Grammy stage! Performing an emotional set, the star blew her audience away with her impeccable vocals!

Pink, 38, is known for her daring live performances, and at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, the singer knocked her set out of the park! But let’s be real, what else would you expect from the “Just Like Fire” singer? Dressed in a white tee and blue jeans, Pink belted out her song, “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” and we were blown away! Not only did Pink sound amazing though, she also put on one heck of a show in terms of her raw emotion. Click here to see this year’s Grammy Awards’ best dressed.

Pink took an unexpected approach during her performance, as it was much simpler than fans are used to — aka she wasn’t hanging from the ceiling or climbing on a building. Despite the glitz and the glam though, Pink’s set was super soulful and heartfelt. To top it off, a woman was signing the entire song by her side! If that’s not memorable, we don’t know what is!

Not surprisingly, Pink is nominated tonight for a Grammy of her own. The star’s up for the Best Pop Solo Performance award, and after that performance we just saw, we’d be surprised if she didn’t take home the trophy! She was nominated for her “What About Us” performance. Pink is no stranger to the Grammy stage either, as she already has three wins and 19 nominations under her belt. She’s also performed at the on show multiple occasions, delivering epic results each time.

Another @Pink performance means me sitting here crying alone in the dark. This ASL #GRAMMYs performance is SO beautiful 😭 pic.twitter.com/n6TgDB4JEU — Access (@accessonline) January 29, 2018

For the very FIRST nomination of her career, Pink hit the stage for an unforgettable performance of “Lady Marmalade” along with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mýa back in 2002. But the best part about Pink’s career? It just keeps on getting better and better!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how amazing was Pink’s performance? Do you think it was one of her best shows yet?