Patti Lupone Ends 20+ Year Feud With Andrew Lloyd Webber With Stunning Grammys Tribute

Patti LuPone’s performance during the Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute at the 2018 Grammys was so glorious that it ended a 20+ year fight between them! Watch here!

You hear that? The long, bitter fight between Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Andrew Lloyd Webber is finally over. The fight began in 1994 when Andrew fired her from his production of “Sunset Boulevard”. It didn’t go over well, and the two stopped speaking. The silence is over, and it’s about damn time. Patti appeared at the 2018 Grammy Awards during the show’s tribute to ALW and fellow Broadway great Leonard Bernstein to sing the classic “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”. Of course, it was completely perfect. Patti originated the lead role in the original Broadway run of “Evita”, so it was only fitting that her homecoming would be this beautiful number.

Patti brought the house down, brought them to tears, and got them on their feet again with her powerhouse performance. Dressed in angelic white lace and sparkling jewels, Patti commanded the Grammys’ attention as she sang her heart out. It’s been decades since Patti played Evita, but she sounded just like the first time she ever stepped onstage. There is nobody like Patti, and she made that clearer than ever at the Grammys. Honestly, we’re all blessed to even see this happen.

During rehearsals for the 2018 Grammy Awards, Patti apparently showed up while Andrew was there, and laughed it off. “This is a detente,” she joked to the shocked crowd. The dawn of a new era! Patti said she jumped at the chance to perform during the awards show’s tribute to the legendary Broadway writer and director, who’s also responsible for shows like “Cats”, “The Phantom of the Opera”, and “Jesus Christ Superstar”. Hey, maybe Patti and ALW don’t like each other that much, but she clearly respects what he’s done for her industry.

I am going to watch this moment over and over and over again. Iconic. Brilliant. No one can touch this legend. #PattiLuPone #Evita #Grammys pic.twitter.com/wxpmwbMtP9 — Matt Maltese (@tesey20) January 29, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Patti LuPone and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s feud is over? Did you like Patti’s performance? Let us know!